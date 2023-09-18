Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

HSBC upgraded shares of Huadian Power International (OTCMKTS:HPIFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Huadian Power International Stock Performance

HPIFF opened at $0.51 on Thursday. Huadian Power International has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.52.

About Huadian Power International

Huadian Power International Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity, heat, and coal to power grid companies in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the construction and operation of power plants, including coal- or gas-fired generating units and various renewable energy projects.

