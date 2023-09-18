Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Update

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 902,300 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Holly Energy Partners Trading Down 2.6 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 246.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.90. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.96 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Featured Stories

