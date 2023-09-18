HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Up 3.1%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.91 and last traded at $16.46. 71,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 353,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.77.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $240.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 22.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 4.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 6,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $68,999,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HighPeak Energy news, VP Keith E. Forbes bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 6,571,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,044,306. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,825,550 shares of company stock valued at $92,668,275. 83.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

