Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,440

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,200 ($40.05) to GBX 3,440 ($43.05) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Greggs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. Greggs has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

