Grassi Investment Management Has $10.29 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.5% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $351,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day moving average of $191.89. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.