Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Position Lessened by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000.

BATS:GSEW traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,526 shares. The company has a market cap of $459.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

