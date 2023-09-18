GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.71. 566,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 8,412,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GPS. TheStreet raised shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays raised shares of GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get GAP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

GAP Trading Down 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.06%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,455 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GAP by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after buying an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in GAP by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,405,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 80,128 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GAP by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 622,998 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.