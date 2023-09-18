Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLL opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $59.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 29.05% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $405,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 8,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $36,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at $672,673.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Hartmeier purchased 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,451.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $199,475. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

Further Reading

