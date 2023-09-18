Fortinet’s (FTNT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $72.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Fortinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.10.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $439,215.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.