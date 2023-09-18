Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Update

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,800 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 142,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forrester Research

In other Forrester Research news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,835 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $90,549.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $512,796.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 1,200 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $547,446.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,252 shares of company stock valued at $167,943 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Forrester Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 36.7% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 34,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 13.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 92.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 83.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Forrester Research Stock Down 0.4 %

FORR traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,924. The company has a market cap of $576.11 million, a PE ratio of 115.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $135.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

