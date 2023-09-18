Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
