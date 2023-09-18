Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fluent Price Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.72 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluent

About Fluent

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 15.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 228,922 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 288.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluent by 19.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 23.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

Featured Articles

