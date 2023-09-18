First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 16,515 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 0.5 %

First Solar stock opened at $173.11 on Monday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.66 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First Solar

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.