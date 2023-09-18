Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DLR stock opened at $128.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $133.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

