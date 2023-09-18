Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Boeing by 26.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

BA stock opened at $208.11 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

