Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading Down 4.8%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 826,825 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,832,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCH shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.70 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $572.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 75.72% and a negative net margin of 37.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 12.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 16.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 18.2% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

