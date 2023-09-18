EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 4.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. 293,365 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,310,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 5,838 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 37,844 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $185,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,282 shares of company stock worth $217,091. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,389,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after purchasing an additional 142,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 13.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,691,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 668,889 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,188,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EVgo by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,770,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 339,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of EVgo by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,657,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 128,210 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

