Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

