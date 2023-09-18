E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Receives $10.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on EONGY. Citigroup upgraded E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.93. E.On has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $13.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 0.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

