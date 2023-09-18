Dragonfly Energy’s (DFLI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

DFLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

DFLI stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.73. Dragonfly Energy has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $28.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Avant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 14.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

