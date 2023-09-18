Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Short Interest Update

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of RILYM opened at $23.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $24.71.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.
