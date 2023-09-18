Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$105.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.54.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Trading Down 0.7 %

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

TSE DOL opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$84.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$74.36 and a 12 month high of C$96.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.