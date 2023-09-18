Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$99.50

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DLMAF

Dollarama Stock Performance

About Dollarama

Dollarama stock opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.80.

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.