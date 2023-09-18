Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$99.50

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
DLMAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
