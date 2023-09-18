Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.4% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $115.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.04 and a 200-day moving average of $183.90. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

