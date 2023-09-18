DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

DLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get DLocal alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLocal

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $26.35.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. DLocal’s revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.