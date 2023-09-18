Divergent Planning LLC Invests $421,000 in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.80. 2,235,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $74.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1957 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

