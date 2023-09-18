Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lifted by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

DVN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.54. 3,160,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,893,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.