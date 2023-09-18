Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWVYF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,040 ($25.53) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Derwent London Trading Down 6.5 %

Derwent London Company Profile

DWVYF stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $26.14.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

