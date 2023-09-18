Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWVYF. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,040 ($25.53) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on Derwent London
Derwent London Trading Down 6.5 %
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Derwent London
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.