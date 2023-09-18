Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

DCPH stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

