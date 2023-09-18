Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.71.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
DCPH stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.32.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.