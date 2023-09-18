Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Dana Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Dana has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dana will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.40%.

Insider Transactions at Dana

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares in the company, valued at $119,803.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Dana by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Dana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

