DA Davidson Upgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to “Buy”

DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $36.50. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $28.66 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,573.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $1,829,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

