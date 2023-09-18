Cypress Financial Planning LLC Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $283.52. 205,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

