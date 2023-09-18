Cypress Financial Planning LLC Has $8.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 5.0% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 224,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 15,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,985. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

