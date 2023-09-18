Cypress Financial Planning LLC Acquires 1,907 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 8.3% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 182,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 12,013 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VEA stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.16. 2,177,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,751. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

