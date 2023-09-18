Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cybin Stock Performance

Cybin stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,794,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,611. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Equities research analysts forecast that Cybin will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

About Cybin

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

