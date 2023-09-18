Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CBRL. TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $69.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.37. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

