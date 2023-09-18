COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance
COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.48.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm and Apple Forge Ahead with New Modem Partnership
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Can These 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks Deliver Income Growth?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Arm’s Blockbuster IPO: Big Names and High Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.