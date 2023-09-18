COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.64. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

