Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) PT Raised to $23.00

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CRBG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.