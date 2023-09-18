Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $77.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $295,355.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,520.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $67,300.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,211.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $295,355.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,073,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,972 shares of company stock worth $1,378,981 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 30,821.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

