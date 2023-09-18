Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $77.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.60.
CVLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems
Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 30,821.4% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 8,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.
Commvault Systems Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $67.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $78.80.
Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 17.69%. Equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Commvault Systems Company Profile
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commvault Systems
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.