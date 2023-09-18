Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,008,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 896,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.6 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Coles Group stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $13.96.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Coles Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets and Liquor segments. The company operates various supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.