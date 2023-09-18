Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,008,400 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 896,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 258.6 days.
Coles Group Price Performance
Coles Group stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Coles Group has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $13.96.
Coles Group Company Profile
