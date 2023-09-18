Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.

Cogeco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

