Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.5 days.
Cogeco Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CGECF opened at $36.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. Cogeco has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $49.75.
About Cogeco
