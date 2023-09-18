ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Down 21.7% in August

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 67,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $53.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $56.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.40.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

