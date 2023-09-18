CIBC Raises Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$99.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$89.00 to C$99.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
DLMAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dollarama from C$97.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.50 to C$99.50 in a report on Thursday.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
