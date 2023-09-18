China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,754,900 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 2,358,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

China MeiDong Auto Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of China MeiDong Auto stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. China MeiDong Auto has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered China MeiDong Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

