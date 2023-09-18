Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Given New $194.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $172.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

LNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.62.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $163.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the second quarter worth about $506,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 415,625 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.