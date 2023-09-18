CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.
CGG Stock Performance
CGGYY stock opened at $0.75 on Monday. CGG has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
CGG Company Profile
