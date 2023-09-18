Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNTY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

CNTY opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 2.55. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.77 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,500 shares in the company, valued at $826,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,980 shares of company stock worth $63,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 10.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 185,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1,097.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 14,694 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

