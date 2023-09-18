CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 11.6% in August

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Up 17.0 %

CDTi Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc provides technology and solutions to the automotive emissions control markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its catalyst products include synergized- platinum group metal (PGM) diesel oxidation catalysts, zero-PGM catalysts, selective catalytic reduction catalysts, and base-metal activated rhodium support catalysts.

