CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI) Short Interest Up 11.6% in August

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.
CDTi Advanced Materials Trading Up 17.0 %
CDTi Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. CDTi Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
CDTi Advanced Materials Company Profile
