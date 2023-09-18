CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CAVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.63.

CAVA stock opened at $35.42 on Thursday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $34.42 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $51,188,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,188,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,727,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

