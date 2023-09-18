Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $279.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.30.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,667,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

