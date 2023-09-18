Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $96.26 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $147.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Williams Trading decreased their target price on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.07.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

